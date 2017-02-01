MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK government would publish the white paper on its plans regarding leaving the European Union on Thursday.

"I don't think we need any more information from the government. The PM has given a view of what she is seeking, it would be unwise to reveal the details of her negotiating position ahead of talks," Wilson said.

Around 100 members of the parliament mostly representing the Labour Party, despite the call of the party’s leader to vote in support of the bill, and the Scottish National Party (SNP) declared their opposition to the Brexit Bill today. The Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union from the Labour Party Keir Starmer has said that Labour members of parliament have repeatedly called on the government to publish a plan for Brexit before Article 50 is triggered.

"I do think that those who said they will vote against the bill tonight will do so but it won't cause any problem for the government," Wilson added, asked whether he thought parliamentari who announced their intention to vote against the bill would actually do so.

On January 26, leader of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said that the party would strongly urge its members to vote in favor of the bill triggering Article 50 on the UK divorce from the European Union. His statement was in contradiction with Labour's earlier stance critiquing the government's plan for Brexit. On Tuesday, Corbyn demanded that the government publish a white paper, so that the final deal is given parliamentary approval and the government remains accountable throughout the negotiations.

Debates on the Brexit Bill are taking place in the House of Commons of the UK parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday. The members of parliament are to vote at 7 p.m. on Wednesday whether to adopt the bill, submitted on January 24 by UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, that would enable the UK government to start the Brexit process by the end of March, triggering the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.