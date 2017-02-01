Almost Half of Britons in Favor of Trump State Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll results, 49 percent of Britons believe Trump's proposed state visit later this year should happen, while 36 percent are against it. A further 15 percent are undecided on the matter.

Half of those polled oppose the US president's refugee ban, with 29 percent of those polled considering the ban a good idea.

The poll revealed that 49 percent of UK citizens would be appalled or disappointed is a similar ban were adopted by the United Kingdom. A total of 27 percent said they would be delighted or pleased by it.

The poll has been conducted among 1,705 adults on January 30 and 31 about their views on Trump's visit, and 6,926 adults have been surveyed on the same dates about a potential UK travel ban.

The proposed state visit of Trump after his inauguration as the US president for a meeting with the Queen has provoked mass protests in the country and has seen nearly 1.7 million people sign a petition barring the visit. It follows the US president’s order signed on January 27, according to which Syrian refugees are barred from entering the United States and a three-month block is put on any entrants from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.