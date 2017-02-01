Register
21:26 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Almost Half of Britons in Favor of Trump State Visit

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7021

    Almost half of Britons believe US President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom should go ahead, and over a third want it cancelled, a poll conducted by YouGov showed Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll results, 49 percent of Britons believe Trump's proposed state visit later this year should happen, while 36 percent are against it. A further 15 percent are undecided on the matter.

    US President Donald Trump escorts British Prime Minister Theresa May after their meeting at the White House in Washington, US, January 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    #StopTrumpVisit No More? Theresa May Against Preventing Trump From Making State Visit to UK
    Half of those polled oppose the US president's refugee ban, with 29 percent of those polled considering the ban a good idea.

    The poll revealed that 49 percent of UK citizens would be appalled or disappointed is a similar ban were adopted by the United Kingdom. A total of 27 percent said they would be delighted or pleased by it.

    The poll has been conducted among 1,705 adults on January 30 and 31 about their views on Trump's visit, and 6,926 adults have been surveyed on the same dates about a potential UK travel ban.

    The proposed state visit of Trump after his inauguration as the US president for a meeting with the Queen has provoked mass protests in the country and has seen nearly 1.7 million people sign a petition barring the visit. It follows the US president’s order signed on January 27, according to which Syrian refugees are barred from entering the United States and a three-month block is put on any entrants from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

    Related:

    Theresa May Against Preventing Trump From Making State Visit to UK
    Scandal Over Trump's Forthcoming Visit to Britain Ratcheting Up
    Over 120,000 People Sign Petition in Support of Trump's Visit to UK
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, United States, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Anti-China Mood, Huh?
    Undeclared War?
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok