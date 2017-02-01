Czech Claims of Russian Trail in Cyberattacks Tied to Intel Services Bill

© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova French Security System Thwarted Cyberattack During Socialist Primaries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The allegations that Russia is behind the cyberattacks on the Czech Foreign Ministry, as well as behind attacks on the US Democratic Party, are tied to discussion of the draft bill extending the authority of the Czech intelligence services to control the Internet, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Scaring the society with ‘Kremlin propaganda’ is always useful, especially when it comes against the background of a discussion of a draft bill extending the Czech intelligence service’s powers to control the Internet," the source said, adding that the allegations were tied to the "fashionable" trend of "the Russian trail."

"Of course, one can’t help but jump on the bandwagon of scares from across the ocean," the source added, underlining that the media commenting on the issue did not "trouble themselves with finding evidence, but indulge in ecstatic and completely groundless fantasies."