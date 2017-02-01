Czech Claims of Russian Trail in Cyberattacks Tied to Intel Services Bill

"Scaring the society with ‘Kremlin propaganda’ is always useful, especially when it comes against the background of a discussion of a draft bill extending the Czech intelligence service’s powers to control the Internet," the source said, adding that the allegations were tied to the "fashionable" trend of "the Russian trail."
"Of course, one can’t help but jump on the bandwagon of scares from across the ocean," the source added, underlining that the media commenting on the issue did not "trouble themselves with finding evidence, but indulge in ecstatic and completely groundless fantasies."
All comments
Show new comments (0)