Parties to Donbass Conflict Agree to Withdraw Heavy Weaponry by Feb. 5 - OSCE

MINSK (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine adopted a statement demanding that heavy armaments be withdrawn from the contact line in Donbass by February 5.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had to interrupt his visit to Germany due to the escalation of the security situation on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. He also charged his aides with calling for the extraordinary session of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine to discuss the situation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow was concerned about Kiev's actions in the Donbass region, adding that the Ukrainian authorities were derailing the Minsk peace agreements.
