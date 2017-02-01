Norway Rejected Moscow's Proposal to Give Up Visa Restrictions

© Photo: Pixabay Norway Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Entry Visa Rejections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Norway has rejected Moscow's proposal to give up visa restrictions, a senior lawmaker from the upper house of Russia's parliament said Wednesday.

"We offered the Norwegians on a reciprocal basis to agree to abandon visa restrictions regarding lawmakers, starting already with that delegation, but against counter guarantees of the Norwegian side regarding Russian parliamentarians who are on Norway's 'black lists'. This proposal was not accepted," Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik.

The Norwegian parliament said earlier on Wednesday that its Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense delegation has postponed its visit to Moscow after several delegates experienced problems with receiving Russian visas.