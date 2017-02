© Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko Kiev Testing US Readiness to Support Ukrainian Army by Avdiivka Provocation – Kremlin Aide

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed reports of alleged shelling near Avdiivka as a provocation by Ukrainian nationalists.

"It is another provocation to accuse us of violating and derailing the Minsk agreements. We strictly comply with the ceasefire regime," a DPR military official told Sputnik.

"We have repeatedly said that the Right Sector [a Ukrainian nationalist organization] plays a key role in the escalation of the situation. And we don't rule out the possibility that it is them who carry out these provocations," the official stressed.