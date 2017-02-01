Register
18:24 GMT +301 February 2017
    Donetsk after shelling

    NATO Calls For Ceasefire in E Ukraine Amid Escalation of Conflict - Chief

    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Europe
    0 15110

    NATO Secretary General called Wednesday for ceasefir in eastern Ukraine amid the heavy clashes in the Donbass region.

    Situation in Donbass
    © Sputnik/ Dan Levy
    Russian Lawmakers Call on Ukraine to End Kiev's 'Criminal Acts' in Donbass
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Wednesday for ceasefire and withdrawal of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine amid the "most serious spike in violence in a long time" in the Donbas region.

    The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbas militia are accusing each other of raising the tensions.

    "We see the most serious spike in violence in a long time especially in and around Adviivka and we see that the ceasefire is not respected. There have been over 5,600 ceasefire violations in the past week … We call for an immediate return to the ceasefire and withdrawal of all heavy weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] monitors must be guaranteed free and safe access throughout the region," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

    According to the official, NATO calls on Russia to use its "considerable influence" on the Donbas militias to put an end to the violence.

