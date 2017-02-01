© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic Serbia Gains Access to Russian Climatic 'Espionage' Network

MURMANSK (Sputnik) – She pointed out that, according to the recent study, Russia as well as some other foreign states were gathering data on the Norwegian military complex as well as on the decision-making system.

"We are more than earlier worried about the potential of illegal intelligence activities. Russian intelligence services are the main source of this concern," Bjornland said in an interview with NRK broadcaster, following publication of an annual report on potential threats.

"The main concern is caused by illegal mapping, primarily of our defense infrastructure," Bjornland said.

The report also accused Russia and China of attempts to carry out cyberattacks on information systems of Norwegian companies for gathering secret information.