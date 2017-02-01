© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert European Security System Impossible Without Russian Participation- EU Commission President

According to an IFop poll conducted exclusively for Sputnik, more than half of respondents in six European countries believe that Europe needs NATO and the United States to defend itself. In the US, the figure is 48 percent.

“The EU can’t guarantee its own security, but powerful fighter jets and aircraft carriers is not what Europe needs today. What it needs is a sensible policy that would end the ongoing replacement of the local European population with migrants from Asia and Africa. There is nothing the US Navy or the Spanish-American naval base at Rota can do about this,” Gustavo Delgado said.

He added that “there is nothing heavy weapons can possibly do about the threat Europeans feel these days.”

“This threat is not coming from Russia, it is coming from a global system that allows migrants from other parts of the globe to supplant indigenous European populations and be exploited and made to work for peanuts. NATO is of no consequence here,” he added.

Meanwhile, the European Union will face another wave of migrants coming from Africa across the Mediterranean next spring, unless agreements like the deal with Turkey are made with the countries of northern Africa, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat warned.

The EU has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of people form the Middle East and North Africa seeking asylum in the EU member states.

The EU border agency Frontex detected over 1.83 million illegal border crossings in 2015, in contrast to some 283,000 in 2014.

Preliminary Frontex data for 2016 suggests that 182,500 people crossed the EU border, with the major drop attributed to the EU-Turkey deal on migrants.

