PARIS (Sputnik) — France condemns the latest deadly spike in clashes between Ukrainian government troops and militias in southeastern Ukraine and calls on the sides to adhere to the ceasefire pact, the French Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"France strongly condemns the resumption of fighting in eastern Ukraine, Avdiivka in particular, as a result of which people were killed," ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said at a briefing.

Nadal said Paris urges the sides to "exercise restraint, and Russia in particular to use its influence" on the Donbas militias.

"We call for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire as stipulated int he Minsk agreements," he stressed.