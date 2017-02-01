Tunisian Arrested in Germany on Suspicion of Creating Terror Network

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, local media reported that German police had conducted raids on 54 homes, businesses and mosques in the state of Hesse in search of Daesh members, detaining 16 more individuals.

"A 36-year-old Tunisian, suspected of supporting since August 2015 an international terrorist organization which calls itself Daesh, and recruiting for Daesh in Germany, is the main alleged offender in our investigation. This Tunisian suspect is also charged with building a network of [terrorist] supporters in Germany, with the aim of preparing and carrying out terrorist attacks in Germany. According to the obtained data, the planning of such actions was at a very early stage, specific targets for attack have not been chosen yet," Alexander Bade said, his statement broadcast live by N24 TV channel.