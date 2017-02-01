Putin to Discuss Joint Trade Projects During Visit to Hungary - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Putin Planning to Visit Hungary in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss, during his visit to Hungary on February 2, the promotion of large-scale joint projects in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin press service said Wednesday.

"On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Hungary. At the upcoming talks in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, he is expected to discuss the implementation of agreements reached during his visit to Moscow on February 17, 2016," the statement said.

"Special attention is expected to be paid to promotion of large-scale joint projects in the trade and economic sphere and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties," it said.