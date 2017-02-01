Russian Lawmakers Call on Ukraine to End Kiev's 'Criminal Acts' in Donbass

"Today I propose to express a consolidated position of the Council of the Federation and, taking into account the emergency circumstances, to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada to put an end to the Ukrainian military's criminal acts in the southeast of the country," Committee for International Affairs chair Konstantin Kosachev said.
Council of the Federation Chairperson Valentina Matvienko and other senators have upheld Kosachev's proposal.
