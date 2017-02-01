Ukrainian Military Continued Shelling of Ysynuvata At Night - Local Authorities

DONETSK (Sputnik) — Ukrainian military continued artillery shelling of neighborhoods of eastern town of Ysynuvata throughout the night and into Wednesday, a spokesperson for local administration said.

"The shelling of Ysynuvata neighborhoods continues and it has not stopped overnight. As a results of the yesterday's shelling, power supplies were partially cut off in the Donetsk-Severny settlement. It is still impossible to start repair works as as the shelling continues," the spokesperson told reporters.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity under the temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). Both parties are accusing each other of being responsible for escalation of fighting.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Monitor of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Alexander Hug is visiting Avdiivka and Yasynuvata to assess the security situation and its effect on local civilian population.