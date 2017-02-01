OSCE Mission Deputy Head to Inspect Avdiivka, Yasynuvata in Donbas on Wednesday

DONETSK (Sputnik) — Alexander Hug, deputy director of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission to Ukraine, will visit towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata in Donbas on Wednesday amid aggravation of the security situation on the line of contact, an OSCE spokesperson said.

"Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Alexander Hug and other monitors will inspect Ysynuvata and Avdiivka on Wednesday, February 1 in order to assess the security situation and its effect on civilian population," the spokesperson told reporters.

On Tuesday, OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine's Chief Monitor Ertugrul Apakan called on the conflicting sides in eastern Ukraine to immediately cease hostilities on the line of contact in the Avdiivka-Yasynuvata-Donetsk airport area.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka has been tense for several days with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity under the temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). Both parties are accusing each other of being responsible for escalation of fighting.

Following the reports about the escalation in Donbas, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has cut short his visit to Germany and tasked his aides with calling for the extraordinary session of the Trilateral Contact Group to discuss the situation near Avdiivka.