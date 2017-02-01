WikiLeaks Has Over 1,100 Documents on France's Marine Le Pen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The whistleblower organization said via Twitter it has some 1,138 documents in its archives that contain data regarding Le Pen.

From our archives: 1,138 documents on French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen https://t.co/mnvzibm2YX pic.twitter.com/v5JXrz1FO9 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 1, 2017

​Earlier in the day, Wikileaks informed about 3,630 documents on another presidential The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon in its possession.

Le Pen and Fillon are expected to lead during the first round of the French presidential election, which will take place on April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.