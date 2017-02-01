Thousands Expected to Protest in London Against Trump's Travel Ban on Feb. 4

LONDON (Sputnik) – The demonstration is scheduled for 11:00 GMT and will take place at the US embassy in London.

"Trump's ban on Muslims must be opposed by all who are against racism and support basic human rights. Theresa May's collusion with Trump must end," organizers of the anti-Trump march wrote on the Facebook page of the event.

The rally was called by Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism, Muslim Association of Britain, Muslim Engagement and Development, the Muslim Council of Britain, CND, Friends of Al-Aqsa, the People's Assembly Against Austerity and Help Refugees Worldwide organizations.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais 'Embarrassment to Queen': Over 1Mln Britons Sign Petition to Prevent Trump's State Visit to UK

On Monday, thousands of UK residents took to the streets of the British cities to express their discontent with Trump's entry ban.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. The decisions caused massive outcry in the targeted countries as well as in the European Union. Over 1.7 million people signed an online petition at the website of the UK Parliament and government demanding to prevent Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom.