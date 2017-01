© AFP 2016/ Valentina Petrova Corruption Runs Rampant in Bulgaria and Romania After 10 Years of EU Membership

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — The protesters started to gather at 11 p.m. (21:00 GMT) in front of the Parliament building chanting "Thieves" and demanding resignation of the government led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

According to media reports, the protests are underway in other cities across the country.

In January, the protests broke out after the country's Justice Ministry issued two decrees, introducing pardon for several prisoners if they pay financial penalties for their actions and amending the Penal Code making it more difficult to bring people responsible for abuse of power to justice among other issues.