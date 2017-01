© REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic Czech Ambassador to Russia Urges Moscow-Washington Ties Revival Amid Trump Coming to Power

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Zeman, 72, won the 2013 presidential election with 54.8 percent of votes and became the third president of the Czech Republic since it gained independence in 1993. According to the polls, Zeman remains the most popular politician in the country.

"He [Zeman] is ready to go for it [elections]. He told me about that before Christmas. After that certain medical examinations took place and apart from that his [aching] leg there should be no issues preventing him [from running]," one of the president's friends told the Neovlivni portal.

Earlier in January, media reported citing presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek that Zeman would announce his decision regarding the reelection bid on March 10.