UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Nations is very worried about the growing violence in eastern Ukraine in violation of the Minsk agreements, UN Secretary-General deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned about the escalation of fighting in the Avdiivka-Yasynuvata-Donetsk area in eastern Ukraine, which has reportedly led to a number of casualties in recent days," Haq said.

"The fate of civilians caught in the conflict zones is particularly worrying. The increased violence is a direct violation of the Minsk agreements," he added.