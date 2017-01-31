Register
    Refugees enter the arrival centre for refugees near the town on Kirkenes, northern Norway

    Norway Should Not Take Refugees Rejected Under US Travel Ban - Lawmaker

    © AFP 2016/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Norway should not accept more refugees to ensure better integration of those already in the country amid calls to take in migrants rejected by the United States under President Donald Trump's new immigration policies, a Norwegian parliament member from the right-wing Progress Party told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Flemish Party Calls on EU to Follow in Trump's Footsteps on Immigration Restrictions
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, a number of Norwegian politicians, including the prime minister, the foreign minister and senior party leaders, condemned the restrictions introduced by Trump on arrivals from several terror-prone countries to the United States. Some politicians went on to suggest that refugees facing rejection at the US border could find shelter in Norway.

    "I don't agree that Norway should accept more refugees. Norway is doing our turn in accepting many refugees. If we like to succeed in to integrate the refugees that are coming to Norway we can't accept a larger number than we can handle," Ulf Leirstein said, commenting on the need for a response to calls in the Norwegian society to take in refugees affected by Trump’s immigration order.

    Trump's restrictions went in line with his election promises and should not have caused any surprise, he added.

    "I express admiration to Trump for being a politician that keeps his promises, and that nobody should be surprised that he delivered this policy," Leirstein said, adding that he personally doesn't support the ban.

    Norway saw a record of 31,000 migrants seek asylum in 2015, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). The figure dropped to just 2,000 in 2016 mostly due to toughened immigration legislation promoted by the Progress Party's Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug.

