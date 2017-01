© Sputnik/ Mikhail Parhomenko Donbass on Brink of Humanitarian Disaster, Parties Blame Each Other for Escalation

KIEV (Sputnik) — According to the press service, Poroshenko also ordered to raise the issue of conflict escalation and looming humanitarian crisis in Donbass in the UN Security Council as soon as possible.

"An order has been given to arrange talks today in the framework of the trilateral Contact group," the press service said in a statement.

Both sides of the Ukrainian conflict reported earlier the deterioration of the situation along the separation line in eastern Ukraine, blaming each other on numerous violations of the truce regime and attempts to escalate tensions in the region.