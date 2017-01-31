Mainstream Media 'Diminishing Russia's Role' in Syria 'Poisoned by Propaganda'

Register
    The German anti-globalization Attac movement is planning to release a report on the war in Syria. In an interview with Sputnik Germany, one of the authors of the document, Prof. Dr. Frieder Otto Wolf, criticized the actions of the West in the Middle East.

    According to the expert, "there is a long, tragic problem of dealing with the Middle East."

    He argued that in the last ten years the US has developed a program that is based on the principle — "a failed state is better than an independent state," adding that such development is "catastrophic."

    In Wolf's opinion, the current Syrian crisis is often covered in a biased manner, only from the perspective of the current opposition forces in Syria. He also stressed that "moderate rebels" which the US maintains contacts with can't be considered reliable partners.

    "Unfortunately, the US seems to have developed a pattern of action, which I think is very counterproductive. It prefers to destabilize a country to prevent it from taking the other side. In the long run, this will have a negative impact on US positions in the world," Wolf told Sputnik Germany.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia. The US-led coalition was actively involved in the fight against terrorists, but failed to achieve any positive results.

    On January 23-24, the talks on the Syrian crisis settlement took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The talks, brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey, brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.

    The expert analyzed various media reports and came to the conclusion that many mainstream media outlets cover the events taking place in Syria in a one-sided manner. He also mentioned that they seek to diminish the role of Russia in the resolution of the conflict as "Moscow appears to be an eyesore for them."

    "I'm afraid we need to choose other sources than mainstream media or corresponding online sources. The mainstream media reports on this issue are obviously poisoned by propaganda," the expert said.

    Earlier, the European Union established a task force, known as East StratCom, to counter what it perceives as "fake news" and disinformation ostensibly spread by Russia to weaken the bloc. The move was criticized by many experts as an attempt to eliminate alternative sources of information and a violation of the freedom of speech.

