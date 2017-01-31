Greek PM Expresses Concern Over Rise of Nationalism, Racism in Europe

"We are concerned about the rise of nationalist and racist forces in Europe, since it influences political powers, ruling in Europe. Europe is at a crossroads and, taken into consideration critical election process, everyone should understand that the common interest of Europe and not the short-term political interests in each country should be a priority in the period of destabilization," Tsipras said at a press conference in Belgrade, where he arrived for a two-day official visit.
The refugee crisis even triggered the decision of the United Kingdom citizens to leave the European Union that was largely promoted by the nationalist UK Independence Party (UKIP).
