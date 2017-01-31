Greek PM Expresses Concern Over Rise of Nationalism, Racism in Europe

© Photo: Pixabay UK Foster Families for Refugees Facebook Campaign Shut Down Over Online Racism

ATHENS/BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The far-right parties are on the rise in Europe after a huge number of migrants have come to the continent fleeing war and extreme poverty in Northern Africa and the Middle East. Such parties have already been elected to the legislative bodies in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. In Germany, the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) far-right party has entered some local parliaments and may be elected to Bundestag in the 2017 parliamentary elections. In France, National Front's head Marine Le Pen is considered to be one of the top candidates for presidency,

"We are concerned about the rise of nationalist and racist forces in Europe, since it influences political powers, ruling in Europe. Europe is at a crossroads and, taken into consideration critical election process, everyone should understand that the common interest of Europe and not the short-term political interests in each country should be a priority in the period of destabilization," Tsipras said at a press conference in Belgrade, where he arrived for a two-day official visit.

The refugee crisis even triggered the decision of the United Kingdom citizens to leave the European Union that was largely promoted by the nationalist UK Independence Party (UKIP).