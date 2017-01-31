US Rotation Troops to Carry Out Final Exercises in Lithuania on February 2

© AFP 2016/ PETRAS MALUKAS Lithuania, US to Sign Deal on Status of US Troops in Baltic Country – Defense Ministry

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, the combat team, including 280 troops, started its rotation in September 2016 and carried out joint exercises with Lithuanian ground forces.

“At the beginning of February the US 173rd Airborne Brigade’s Able division is completing its five-month rotation in Lithuania. On February 2, the US rotation forces’ Able division will carry out the last training exercises in Lithuania and will train in shooting and building cleaning skills at a training facility in Gen. Zukauskas polygon,” the statement read.

US troops have been conducting rotation in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland since spring of 2014 as part the US-led NATO Operation Atlantic Resolve.