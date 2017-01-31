Austria Calls on Conflicting Sides in Donbass to Return to Truce

VIENNA (Sputnik) — Both sides of the Ukrainian conflict reported earlier the deterioration of the situation along the separation line in eastern Ukraine, blaming each other on numerous violations of the truce regime and attempts to escalate tensions in the region.

"The OSCE Chairmanship is seriously concerned about the increasing violence in eastern Ukraine and its impact on the civilian population…The OSCE Chairmanship urges both sides to return without delay to the ceasefire to which they have repeatedly committed themselves," a spokesperson of the OSCE Chairmanship said in a statement.