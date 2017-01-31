Ukraine's Defense Minister Claims Kiev Committed to Donbass Peaceful Settlement

"The defense minister of Ukraine informed [those present] about the situation in Donbass, in particular, about the latest developments in Avdiivka, and stressed that despite the worsening of the situation, Ukraine continues the policy of the peaceful settlement in the east of our country," Poltorak said as quoted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.
