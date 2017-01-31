Kiev Forces' Shelling of DPR Kills 6, Injures 13 Over Past 24 Hours - Official

© AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV DPR Prepares Over 1,000 War Crimes Cases Committed by Ukraine – Foreign Minister

DONETSK (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Basurin said the situation in DPR had been further exacerbated by the continued shellings.

"The Ukrainian forces’ evening shellings inflicted injuries to three civilians. Besides, two people died and three others were injured yesterday during the day time," Basurin told reporters, adding that four member of militia units were killed and seven more injured over the past 24 hours.

On December 30, Basurin said that over 300 people were killed and more than 400 were injured as result of shellings of the DPR by the Ukranian side in 2016.

In April 2014, Kiev started a military operation against the DPR and the Luhansk People’s Republic after local residents refused to recognize the new government of Ukraine, that came to power as result of a coup.