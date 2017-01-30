Too Early to Speak of Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Union believes that it is too early yet to raise the issue of lifting sanctions against Russia, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Monday.

"I don't think that there are major divergences between the president and the commission when it comes to the sanctions against Russia. We have taken all our decisions, these decisions are valid, and when we have to come back to this decision, we'll do so. But this is not the time for change," Juncker told reporters after a meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.