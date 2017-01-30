Europe Cannot Criticize Trump's Migration Policy as EU Builds Own Walls - Rome

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union is not in the best position to criticize US President Donald Trump’s migration policy and his intention to construct a wall on the border with Mexico since some European countries have been building walls themselves to tackle migration crisis, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday.
"Today Europe is not in a position to express opinions about the actions of others. Or do we want to forget that walls have also been erected in Europe?" Alfano told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
Alfano stressed that Trump’s move was expected as the US president was implementing his campaign promises.
On January 25, Trump issued an executive order to start the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. On January 27, the US president signed an order suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
