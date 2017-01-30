Register
January 2017
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Merkel Voices Concern Over Situation on Contact Line in Donbass

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that the situation on the contact line in eastern Ukraine is causing concern.

    Poroshenko: Ukraine Remains Committed to Minsk Agreements
    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The security situation on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine is causing concern and the work on the Ukrainian settlement should continue, including within the 'Normandy Four' format, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday.

    "The situation on the line of contact is causing concern… I would like to underline again that there is no alternative to Minsk [agreements]," Merkel said prior to the meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

    Earlier in January, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) informed of the aggravation of situation in Donbass. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military fired 900 mines and shells on the DPR territory on Sunday. The shelling continued on Monday.

    Kiev Continues Armed Provocations in Donbass - Lavrov
    In 2014, Kiev authorities launched a military operation against militias in the Donbass region. In 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Quartet that includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk.

    Throughout 2016, the Normandy Four and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have been stressing the need to implement Minsk provisions but Kiev has been reluctant to implement a number of Minsk deal points and stalled in giving a special status to Donbas as specified in the agreement. Ceasefire violations have continued.

    Minsk agreements, Ukrainian crisis, Normandy Four, Angela Merkel, Donbass, Ukraine
      jas
      Syria is going how they want it, so Merkel is looking to start trouble in Ukraine again. Just hideous barbarism to treat ethnic Russians that way. But those are Merkel's "values."
      cast235
      We know she concern they NOT all dead and Porky took over as AGREED.
      ivanwa88
      Further evidence that the British special forces numbering 650 soldiers who replaced the 'Blackwater' troops who returned home to US when Trump was being inaugurated will plunge deep into civilian areas and cause 1000's of casualties of innocent civilians who's only crime is to reject a foreign invasion and violent coup of its elected Government.

      May should pull back now before its too late and she suffers great consequences.
