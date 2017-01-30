Poroshenko: Ukraine Remains Committed to Minsk Agreements

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday that Ukraine remained committed to the Minsk agreements on settlement of the conflict in Donbass.
"Ukraine remains committed to the Minsk agreements, and I stress that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements," Poroshenko said during a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete "On settlement of Donbass" a proviso which is not a prerequisite of Minsk but is inclusive in Minsk holding its own elections to settle the matter 'Porky' has put the cart in front of the horse and knows it cannot move. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This Two by twice is just using the USEFUL IDIOTS that want Ukraine in E.U and NATO , and let him kill civilians in E. Ukraine,.
ivanwa88
A statement type that is not unusual prior to a major military move with British sending a destroyer to protect 650 UK troops in a secret operation one would suggest a reckless foray by the UK government is about to occur to force the hand of the globalists.
If so that destroyer will never see its home port again nor will its troops as im sure this will bring a short and sharp response from Russia and rightly so the UK should not be interfering so far from home in a military attack on civilians who don't want to be a part of a foreign illegal colour coup.
cast235
Just a complete PATHETIC CYNICAL LIAR. PATHETIC to listen to.
U.K is the SCOURGE of earth,. It always was anyways, ending civilizations to steal lands and resources,