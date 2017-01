© AFP 2016/ Tobias Schwarz Terrorist Threat in France Remains High After Berlin Truck Attack – National Police Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to La Derniere Heure newspaper, Belgium handed Abrini over to the French authorities for a day so he could face charges over an organization of attacks that killed 130 people.

Abrini, allegedly involved in the planning and execution of March 2016 airport and metro station bombings in Brussels, which killed 32 people, is accused of having connection to Salah Abdeslam, a suspected mastermind of the November 13 Paris attacks.

The Belgian national of Moroccan descent was detained in Brussels two weeks after the airport bombings.

