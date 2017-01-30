Fancy Bears Attempted to Hack Polish Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, some ministry officials late last year received emails containing virus programs developed to steal information. Whether the hackers managed to obtain access to any classified information as a result of the hacking attempt, remains unknown.

© AFP 2016/ Thomas Coex The Fancy Bears Hack: Will It Be the End of WADA?

The hacking attempt was conducted using a server of a Latin American state's foreign ministry, which complicates the investigation, the newspaper reported on Monday citing the Polish Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The Fancy Bears group hacked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and published its documents, revealing the data related to the use of banned drugs by prominent international athletes in September. In December, US cybersecurity company CrowdStrike said the group conducted cyberattacks on Hillary Clinton campaign headquarters and on Democratic National Committee, just before the end of the US presidential race. No evidence of Russia's links to the cyberattacks was found.