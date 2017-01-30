Irish Airports Must Not Comply With Trump's 'Unjust' Entry Ban - Sinn Fein Head

DUBLIN (Sputnik) — On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

"I believe the Taoiseach must, in keeping with the affinity generations of Irish people have had the US, act decisively on this matter and that he should not allow Irish airports to enforce this fundamentally unjust order," Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams said in a press release. "I have urged him to do this without delay."

Through an agreement with the US government, Dublin and Shannon international airports allow some passengers departing or transiting through Ireland to preclear US customs and immigration controls.

The US embassy in Dublin said Sunday it was implementing the travel bans at Irish airports, but did not say if any passengers had been detained under the order.

On Sunday, Irish Foreign Minister Charlie Flanagan said he would travel to Washington, DC this week to discuss immigration issues with US lawmakers.