Register
13:19 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A person holds European country flags in an hand and a United Kingdom flag in another.

    Hard Brexit May Trigger 'Economic Cold War' Between UK, EU

    © AFP 2016/ Philippe Huguen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7510

    Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mario Giro said that "Hard Brexit" could cause an economic cold war between the United Kingdom and the European Union nations.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In case of "Hard Brexit," an economic cold war might break out between the United Kingdom and the European Union nations as the competition for the positions on the international financial market could be escalated, Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mario Giro said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper on Monday.

    "We are hearing more and more that there are people – economic interests – who are thinking they can inherit some economic position, thinking that they can take away from the UK some of the position of the City of London. … And this will be an economic war. Let’s say an economic cold war, and we [Italy] are not in favour of it," Giro said.

    Refugees queue up for a bus, as they arrive at the border between Austria and Hungary, Heiligenkreuz, Austria, late Tuesday Sept. 15, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Christian Bruna
    EU Parliament's Chief Brexit Negotiator Proud Bloc Welcoming 'Those Fleeing War'
    Giro also added that no one would benefit from this "battle of interests" and called for acting with caution, expressing hope that in the end the agreement of a soft, negotiated Brexit would be reached.

    On January 17, while failing to negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU authorities, UK Prime Minister Theresa May explained her "hard" negotiating stance for Brexit, which included withdrawing from the EU's single market and forbidding the free movement of people.

    Related:

    EU Parliament's Chief Brexit Negotiator Proud Bloc Welcoming 'Those Fleeing War'
    Free for All: Post-Brexit UK to Thrive by Abolishing All Tariffs, Economist Says
    Shadow Secretary for Wales Resigns Over Corbyn's Demand to Vote for Brexit
    N. Ireland's SDLP Party Joins Forces With Scotland's SNP to Challenge Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Mario Giro, Italy, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok