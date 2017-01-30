Register
11:48 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party and Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski

    Macedonian Largest Party Fails to Form Coalition With Albanians, Loses Mandate

    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5201

    The Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) failed to reach a coalition deal with the Albanian Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) and gain the parliamentary majority to form the cabinet, local media reported citing the DUI’s spokesman, Buyar Osmani.

    Nikola Gruevski, leader of the ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, greets his supporters claiming victory on a general election, at the party headquarters in Skopje, Macedonia, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Dragan Perkovski
    EU Looking Forward to Formation of New Gov't in Macedonia - Spokeswoman
    BELGRADE (Sputnik) Earlier in January, Macedonian President George Ivanov gave the conservative VMRO-DPMNE a right to form the government within the statutory period of 20 days, but the party needed to form a coalition with its traditional Albanians partners. According to the national law, now mandate would be given to the second-largest party.

    "We could not decide on any of the existing options, no arguments to make a final decision has been put forward so far. The DUI started comprehensive consultations with members of the party, fellow international actors. We have a substantial discussion on all existing proposals," Osmani said, as quoted by the MKD news outlet.

    According to media reports, the parties failed to agree on conditions set by DUI leader Ali Ahmeti to his counterpart from the VMRO-DPMNE, Nikola Gruevski, a former Macedonian prime minister, who resigned earlier in January due to the ongoing wiretapping scandal. The DUI leader demanded to make the Albanian language a second official language not only in the areas with the high Albanian ethnic concentration, but throughout the whole country. Ahmeti also urged Gruevski to allow the investigation into the wiretapping scandal.

    The political crisis in Macedonia began in 2015 as the opposition accused the ruling conservatives of intercepting telephone conversations of some 20,000 people, including police officers, judges, journalists and diplomats. It resulted in the agreement reached last year between the most influential parties in Macedonia, under which Gruevski had to resign and the parliament was dissolved.

    The Macedonians elected a new parliament in the early election in December 2016, after several cancellations. In the vote, the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party and the opposition party SDSM won 51 and 49 seats respectively. However, each party had to gather support of minor parties, such as the DUI, to form a coalition government, as there are 120 seats in the country's legislative body.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Macedonian President to Give Mandate to VMRO-DPMNE Party to Form Gov't Monday
    Former Macedonian Prime Minister in No Position to Form Government - Opposition
    Slovak Police to Help Protect Serbian-Macedonian Border From Migrant Flows
    Tags:
    coalition, political crisis, Albania, Macedonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok