Register
11:48 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Nordic flags

    Scandinavia Steering Towards Single Nordic Citizenship

    © Wikipedia/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 41830

    Despite the fact that Scandinavia's advanced integration efforts in many respects predate the EU's amalgamation, the Nordic countries don't mind continuing to work together. A faction of the Nordic Council has proposed that it's about time this cooperation evolved from a "common law marriage" to full matrimony.

    A female army recruit attends a base training at the armored battalion in Setermoen, northern Norway
    © AFP 2016/ KYRRE LIEN
    Nordics Bracing for New Arms Race Despite Russia's Proposed Military Budget Cuts
    The idea of having a united Nordic citizen ID does not cancel national citizenships, but rather serves as a complement, Nordic Council President Britt Lundberg from the Finnish autonomous islands of Åland explained.

    "This does not mean that our national citizenship shall be abolished. On the contrary, it will be complemented. It will give all Nordic citizens the same rights and obligations in the country or autonomous area they choose to settle in. The aim is also to make the Nordic region an even more powerful, single market for knowledge, goods, employment and free movement," Britt Lundberg said as quoted by Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

    According to Lundberg, a common Nordic ID would make life easier for both entrepreneurs and private persons who wish to study or settle down in a Nordic country or an autonomous territory thereof, such as Åland, an autonomous and unilingually Swedish territory of Finland.

    A Danish investor follows a monitor of value of shares of the Nordea Bank in Copenhagen on October 8, 2008
    © AFP 2016/ Jens Nørgaard Larsen / SCANPIX DENMARK
    Fear the Worst: Nordic Economies Ready for Crash Landing After Trump Victory
    The so-called Center Group of the Nordic Council, which embraces Center, Liberal, Green and Christian Democratic party members from Scandinavia, cited numerous unfortunate examples of bureaucratic obstacles and delays Scandinavians living in another Nordic country have to endure at present. According to the group, the solution to the current situation lies in a more flexible arrangement involving less red tape.

    Whereas the single Nordic ID is only a step towards closer integration, the idea of uniting the five Nordic nations into a solitary state is also popular across Scandinavia. A single Nordic state was also promoted in an opinion piece penned by Viktor Kock, the chairman of the Finland Swedish Social Democrats Association (FSD) and Christian Sourander of the think tank Yggdrasil for the Finnish daily Hufvudstadsbladet.

    According to Kock and Sourander, a successful Nordic federation, which is possible due to the basic similarities and frequent contacts between the Nordic countries, would further promote democratic, economic and cultural integration. In addition to the removal of remaining border barriers for Nordic citizens and businesses, a single Nordic state would also have a positive impact on the Scandinavian economy through more favorable government loans, new global Nordic brands and an increased interest from foreign investors, not to mention common taxes and welfare policies. Lastly, a single Nordic state could promote employment, growth and stability. To crown it all, Kock and Sourander also referred to the idea of a joint Nordic representation in the G20, which is being heavily promoted by a number of politicians and trade unions.

    Beach
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Going South: Swedish Pensioners Move to Portugal in Hot Tax-Dodging Scheme
    The same idea of a Nordic federation is being steadily promoted by Swedish historian Gunnar Wetterberg, who in his opinion piece in the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter once again called for the deeper integration of Scandinavia. Wetterberg is, among other things, known for his book "United Nordic Federation," written on behalf of the Nordic Council.

    "Europe's future is so uncertain that it should be in the Nordic states' interest to investigate the issue of a common Nordic statehood," Gunnar Wetterberg wrote. "If the EU is cracking up, it is prudent to have another solution prepared," he added.

    The Nordic Passport Union, established in 1952, is a pre-Schengen free-travel zone, allowing citizens of the Nordic countries to travel and reside in another Nordic country without any travel documentation (e.g. a passport or national identity card) or residence permit.

    The Nordic Council, also founded in 1952, is an official parliamentary body that promotes regional cooperation. The council has 87 members from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland and Sweden.

    Norway passport
    © Flickr/ http://www.wellingtonstravel.com
    Norway passport

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Stockholm Growing Faster Than China, Rural Sweden Degenerating Into 'Junk Space'
    Finnish Ambassador to Sweden: Russia Won't Disappear, Deal With It
    Swedish Population Swells to Ten Million, With a Little Help From Migrants
    Denmark Braces for Military Buildup Amid Accusations Against Russia
    Tempers Running High as Finnish 'Islands of Peace' Face Re-Militarization
    Tags:
    integration, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok