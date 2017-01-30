"Do they really lack competence to decode information, disclose details provided [by the Russian party]? That is a clear excuse, if you want, sabotage," Deinekin said.
Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident. The Ukrainian government forces and the local militias traded accusations regarding the incident, which occurred at the time of heavy fighting in the region.
The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and consequently returned there. Furthermore the investigation believes that the missile was launched from the territory controlled by the Donbas militia.
The Russian Defense Ministry cast doubt on the conclusions of the investigators, saying that no Russian missile systems, including Buk, have ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's unlikely MH17 was downed by a BUK missile at all. The Dutch Safety Board report is very inconclusive, offering almost no evidence for this. The following article analyses the Dutch report paragraph by paragraph, debunking every alleged item of evidence:
quemadoinstitute
quemadoinstitute.org/2015/10/16/mh17-dutch-investigation-weak-inconclusive-quemado-institute-analysi