Over 660,000 People Demand to Prevent Trump From Making State Visit to UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 660,000 people signed an online petition at the website of the UK Parliament and government demanding to prevent US President Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom.

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition said.

Authors of the petition added that Trump’s sexism and vulgarity disqualified him from being received by the Queen.

Earlier on Sunday, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK Labour Party, called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to condemn recent Trump’s decision and to postpone his visit to the United Kingdom.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.