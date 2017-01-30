Register
01:09 GMT +330 January 2017
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Over 660,000 People Demand to Prevent Trump From Making State Visit to UK

    Europe
    More than 660,000 people signed a petition demanding to prevent Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016.
    UK Foreign Secretary Talks to Trump's Team About UK Entry Ban Exemption
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 660,000 people signed an online petition at the website of the UK Parliament and government demanding to prevent US President Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom.

    "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition said.

    Authors of the petition added that Trump’s sexism and vulgarity disqualified him from being received by the Queen.

    Earlier on Sunday, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK Labour Party, called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to condemn recent Trump’s decision and to postpone his visit to the United Kingdom.

    On Friday, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

    Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
      jas
      That 660,000 probably voted against Brexit.
    • Reply
      Tim - USA
      Only primitive countries have freeloading Monarchs such as the UK and most of the EU. Trump should not waste his time with any of them.
    • Reply
      David C
      There is something strangely lemming-like about crowds of people scrambling to append their names to pointless petitions.
    • Reply
      landauroj
      So the UK embraces the so called democracy suited for the UK dominant classes (included the mass media). The UK does not have the moral stand to lecture other countries about how to govern other countries. Teresa May meets the Saudis to trade arms that kill so many people in Yemen, and nobody sign a petition to prevent May to talk with the Saudi sheiks murderers. I am fed up to have to live with these politicians that defend their own finances by pretending to care about other people in other countries. Trump and May has unified criteria of not intervening in state affairs of other countries as Obama and Bush. The UK and the conservative party with the mass media and the army support, believe that the UK people (influenced by the one sided media) must be ignored. The UK people are harmless and non-educated that must obey and do according to government instructions. See Boris Johnson, Cameron asking and repeating shameless that “Assad must go” or than Trump is a clown. Even Corbyn cannot be immune to the weight of the media and his belief that he has the moral stand to say what he said. His stand only will buy a powerful enemy, with no increase of votes for the next elections. The labour party is powerless to change events in the UK, because it does not have enough MPs in the parlament. Nobody has the right to lecturer other leaders of other countries. No more crusaders.
    • Reply
      pj
      the 660,000 would be mostly muslims living in the UK
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Easy to manipulate. I wonder how many are actually UK citizens that signed it and how many are Soros activists, scattered all around the Globe. It was entertaining when they tried it just after BREXIT, and there were thousands of entries, that had to be removed, owing to not being based in the UK.

      How many millions are firmly behind Donald Trump? I know I am.
    • Reply
      anne00mariein reply toDavid C(Show commentHide comment)
      David C, Sor@ass and his NGO activists come to mind.

      Strange, why they are complaining, when they said nothing, when Obama issued the same Executive Order, with the same nations, back in 2013. It got passed by Congress, and signed off by Obama in 2015. Now in 2017, when President Trump wants to temporarily halt immigration, owing to the national security and defence of his nation, Soros gets his media buddies, luvvies and activists, out if force.

      Can't he at least change the script, because it is getting seriously boring?
    • Reply
      pjin reply tolandauroj(Show commentHide comment)
      landauroj, ....there certainly is....it's almost as though someone is financing and organizing these protests as their own personal covert operation......(lol)
    • Reply
      pj
      All current EU leaders have come out and complained about Trump's immigration policy......meanwhile Europe continues to suffer more and more because of their inability to cope with the very same problem......bring on the Euro elections , the current leaders have completely lost their way.
