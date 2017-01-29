Register
    Francois Fillon former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017

    Over 10,000 Gather in Paris for French Presidential Candidate Fillon's Speech

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    114621

    About 13,000 people arrived at the Parc de la Villette in Paris to listen to the speech of Presidential candidate from The Republicans party Francois Fillon, while Fillon himself later addressed the crowd of 15,000.

    Francois Fillon former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    French Presidential Nominee Fillon Pledges to 'Fight Till The End' Amid Fraud Allegations
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 10,000 people came to the Paris Event Center at the Parc de la Villette in Paris to listen to the speech of Presidential candidate from The Republicans party Francois Fillon, French media reported on Sunday.

    About 13,000 people arrived, Le Figaro newspaper reported before the beginning of the speech, citing the organizers, while Fillon himself later addressed the crowd of 15,000.

    Both the candidate and his wife Penelope, who is currently investigated by the French prosecutors, reportedly received standing ovations.

    Penelope Fillon is accused of having been paid fraudulently while working as her husband's parliamentary assistant.

    Penelope Fillon, France's Prime Minister Francois Fillon's wife, listens as her husband delivers a speech in front of the newly elected National Assembly outlining his government's priorities in Paris, France, July 3, 2007
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Over 150,000 Sign Petition Urging Fillon's Wife to Repay Salary for Fake Job
    Fillon reaffirmed his commitment to his wife and his willingness to fight against the accusations.

    "In front of 15,000 witnesses I want to tell Penelope that I love her and that I will never forgive those who wanted to throw us to the wolves," Fillon was quoted as saying.

    On Thursday, Fillon said he would drop out of the presidential race if an inquiry into him was open. On Saturday, French media alleged that The Republicans' candidate himself had misappropriated the funds allocated fr his assistants.

    The first round of the presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7. According to the polls, Fillon's main competitors are the National Front leader Marine Le Pen and an independent candidate from the left Emmanuel Macron.

      Hermes
      ......"I will never forgive those who wanted to throw us to the wolves," Fillon was quoted as saying.........

      What a strange way to respond to an accusation of fraud.
      Who are the people he is so mysterious about?
      I guess if it ever comes to a trial he will have to name names.
      I also think it strange that only his wife is investigated while officially nobody's questioning on whose authority the disputed payments have been made.
      ......Penelope Fillon is accused of having been paid fraudulently while working as her husband's parliamentary assistant........
      His wife only received the payments. I don't suspect she ordered them. She only represents half of the fraud. It should be obvious to anyone who really should be investigated and I don't think it will take the penny very long to drop, even in France.
