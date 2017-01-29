EU Parliament's Chief Brexit Negotiator Proud Bloc Welcoming 'Those Fleeing War'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order suspending the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days and barring the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

Trump says Europe's a mess — but I'm proud the EU offers refuge to those fleeing persecution, war & terror. — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) 29 января 2017 г.

​Washington's measure has been criticized in the United States and around the world with the United Kingdom and Germany expressing concern over the possible consequences for their nationals holding second passports of the countries targeted by the ban.