Over 500,000 Vote in Socialist Primaries in France by Noon - Organization Chief

The data covers 75 percent of the polling stations, Le Monde newspaper reported, citing Borgel.
According to the newspaper, about 400,000 people had voted at 63 percent of the polling station by noon at the previous round.
The voters are to choose among the two remaining contenders — former Prime Minister Manuel Valls and ex-Education Minister Benoit Hamon.
The polls generally show little enthusiasm for either PS candidate in the general election, favoring Francois Fillon, the candidate of The Republicans party, Marine Le Pen, the National Front nominee, and an independent candidate from the left Emmanuel Macron.
