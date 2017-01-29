Over 500,000 Vote in Socialist Primaries in France by Noon - Organization Chief

© AFP 2016/ PASCAL PAVANI French Socialist Party Holds Second Round of Primaries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 567,000 people have cast their ballots in the second round of the presidential primaries of the French Socialist party (PS) by noon, Christophe Borgel, the organization chief said.

The data covers 75 percent of the polling stations, Le Monde newspaper reported, citing Borgel.

According to the newspaper, about 400,000 people had voted at 63 percent of the polling station by noon at the previous round.

The voters are to choose among the two remaining contenders — former Prime Minister Manuel Valls and ex-Education Minister Benoit Hamon.

The first round of the Socialist primaries took place on January 22, with Hamon coming first as he received 36.5 percent of votes and Valls trailing him with 31.9 percent.

The polls generally show little enthusiasm for either PS candidate in the general election, favoring Francois Fillon, the candidate of The Republicans party, Marine Le Pen, the National Front nominee, and an independent candidate from the left Emmanuel Macron.