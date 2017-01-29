Polish Chief of General Staff Resigns Amid Rift With 'Unstable' Defense Minister

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces announced Gocul's intent to resign on Friday, publishing his official letter of resignation on their website.
"My service in the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces is nearing its end. On January 31, 2017 I will finish my professional military service and say goodbye to the uniform," Gocul, 53, wrote in the letter.
In his letter of resignation, the officer alludes to changes in the global security environment, and to "difficulties in predicting the course of events."
Somewhat cryptically, Gocul ends the letter with an expression of gratitude to the veterans of the service, "to all the institutions, organizations and individuals who express their constant concern about the fate of our country. For your support and understanding I express my gratitude to the military families."
Poland's PAP news agency said that it was not immediately clear who would replace Gocul.
Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that he would be taking steps to reorganize the leadership of the military late last year. The most recent reforms were carried out in 2014, when command of the military was divided into three sections: the General Staff, the General Command and the Operational Command of the Armed Forces.
Gocul's resignation is not the first major change. Last month, Lieutenant General Miroslav Rozanski resigned amid pressure to do so by Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz.
Polish media have speculated that the resignation of the high-ranking officers may be connected to their dissatisfaction with the direction Macierewicz is taking defense policy, although Warsaw has been tight-lipped about the reasons for the shakeup.
Last year, he announced that Poland would soon be doubling the size of its army in response to the "threat from Russia." Two weeks ago, commenting on the deployment of thousands of US troops to Poland, Macierewicz declared that the post-WWII order established at Yalta was "over," leading to concerns from European observers that Warsaw may be looking to regain some of its lost territories in Ukraine, Belarus, or Lithuania.
Last year, the outspoken official even accused Russia of inventing Islamic terrorism, and claimed that Russia deliberately downed the Polish presidential plane which crashed in Smolensk in 2010, killing President Lech Kaczynski and other high-ranking officials. Last May, a group of high-ranking officials called on Macierewicz to step down, including for his comments about the 2010 plane crash and for entertaining the idea of a Jewish conspiracy for global domination.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's the remnants of the clinton-foundation stirring up trouble. They may yet get dangerous though. Perhaps the polish army should consider a coup to save the country and the peace. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I am amazed by the sheer stupidity of this Polish Defence Minister and all other similar brainless politicians like him. They simply do not understand that main culprit for USA demise was military with its crippling budget, infinitely profit greedy Military Complex and total inefficiency of US military. All that added to uncontrollable increase of national debt which started to bite US$ by day and very soon all struggle to keep this fictive FIAT currency will be over and greatest ever recession will start in USA.
Hermes
slimyfox
So far USA is surviving thanks to massive support from another fast growing debtor and FIAT currency issuer - EU. In this continual struggle of supporting each other and political declaration of their currency standings is nearing to the edge of the abyss, and it is just a matter of time when it will went over.
Mortal wound has been given by BRICS countries and China and Russia in particular when publicly announced their withdrawal from US$ as reserve and international payment currency in their future dealings. That sent mortal shiver through USA and EU financial system as Chinese economic and financial rise will force many of USA supporters to switch sides if they do not want to be left out.
These events and US$ as well as EUR demise will put an effective end on the era which will be declared as the most horrible and dangerous in the history of the world. Polish politicians obviously completely oblivious on happening around them are pushing their agenda forward all in hope to force world either move against Russia or to be enslaved by Russian fictive and non existing aggression.
Once they awake they will realise that world moved forward and that USA has no more neither Obama nor Clinton on power, that in the world is massive reshuffling of power cards and China is coming on top of every pack and new USA are much more concern about their surrvival rather than fight loosing battles.
They do not understand that Russia will always be there every day stronger thanks to the sanctions Poland was fighting for and on other hand Poland thanks to hanging on western rotten rope will soon go down with it, and that will hurt, really hurt.