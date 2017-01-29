Register
00:55 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish soldiers stand near the Turkey-Syrian border post in Sanliurfa, on September 4, 2015.

    ‘Dozens’ of Turkish Soldiers Go AWOL in Germany

    © AFP 2016/ Ozan Kose
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 42 0 0

    Dozens of Turkish soldiers have fled to Germany and are seeking asylum in connection with the failed coup attempt in Turkey last year – though most claim to have had nothing to do with plotting the coup.

    A Turkish special forces policeman stands guard in front the damaged building of the police headquarters which was attacked by the Turkish warplanes during the failed military coup last Friday, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Will Turkey-Greece Tensions Over AWOL Soldiers Threaten EU, NATO Unity?
    The dozens of Turkish soldiers who have arrived in Germany refuse to return to their homeland for fear of being persecuted by the government, they say, according to reports by Der Spiegel and German public broadcaster ARD. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to visit Turkey in a week.

    "If I go back to Turkey, I risk being arrested or even tortured," one of the officers reportedly said in an interview.

    About 150 Turkish NATO soldiers have recently been recalled back to Turkey, but about 40 decided to disobey the order and go AWOL.

    The soldiers claim they have nothing to do with the coup.

    "Believe me, I have no sympathy for those involved in the coup," one of soldiers said. "Those people need to be punished; they have destroyed our lives as well."

    The failed coup attempt in July sparked a massive overhaul of Turkey's military by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish government claims the coup was organized by followers of Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish national currently living in the United States.

    In an attempt to justify their disobedience, the AWOL soldiers claim the Turkish government will seek to persecute them because they are "successful" and "pro-western," German media report.

    "The soldiers targeted by the purges have something in common — we are successful, pro-western, and support secularism."

    Merkel will depart for Turkey on a diplomatic visit to meet with Erdogan next week.

    On Thursday, the Greek Supreme Court ruled that Greece will not extradite Turkish soldiers who have fled to Greece. In response, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Turkey will consider cancelling its migration deal with Greece on a bilateral basis. This claim even caused EU spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud to react and express hope that the deal will remain in place.

    German authorities have refrained from giving an official response to the soldiers.

    "The asylum process is a purely judicial matter," said Norbert Röttgen, a senior German lawmaker. "Political expectations cannot and will not play a role."

    Related:

    Turkish Prime Minister Criticizes Trump’s Migration Policy
    Turkish, UK Prime Ministers Agree on Closer Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism
    Get Out! Daesh to Leave Syria's al-Bab Amid Turkish Offensive
    Tags:
    AWOL, Asylum, soldiers, coup attempt in Turkey, NATO, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok