Register
23:24 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Leo Battesti

    Corsican Politician 'Taught to Play Chess by KGB' Announces His Return

    © AFP 2016/ PASCAL POCHARD CASABIANCA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20420

    Leo Battesti, former radical Corsican nationalist, dedicated chess enthusiast and president of the Corsican Chess League, prepares to return to the world of legal politics.

    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.
    © AFP 2016/ Bertrand Guay
    'Kompromat' Wars Unleashed in France Ahead of Presidential Election, No 'Russian Hackers' This Time
    Sputnik France sat down with former member of the National Liberation Front of Corsica (FLNC), who spent several years in prison after being sentenced for involvement in an assassination plot, Leo Battesti, who is announcing his return to politics, and also renouncing the former actions which saw him spend time in a prison cell.

    According to Battesti, well known as a prominent chess enthusiast and the president of the Corsican Chess League, he picked up the game during his time in prison thanks to a pair of Soviet KGB agents who were also incarcerated there at the time.

    "During my first night in Le Sante Prison, I heard clacking: tack, tack, tack. I thought it was Morse code… It was two spies, two KGB agents spying on French engineers. They were playing chess while being kept in different cells, making their moves using Morse code. I thought that this activity would help me pass the time so I started ordering books, playing chess by correspondence. Time dragged on, but it was an enjoyable activity. Later I even organized the first international chess tournament in Melun Central Prison, in the political prisoners cell block. In fact it was the only international tournament that I’ve won," Battesti said.

    First public appearance of Leo Battesti (L). Hooded men to his right are FLNC members.
    © Photo: Léo Battesti
    First public appearance of Leo Battesti (L). Hooded men to his right are FLNC members.

    His enthusiasm later allowed him to invite many famous chess players to Corsica, including Anatoly Karpov, Aleksandra Kostenuk and Vichy Anand, Battesti proudly added.
    He also explained that while he does consider his actions as part of the FLNC a mistake, the activities he and his former comrades were engaged in back then were nothing alike the things modern-day jihadists do.

    "I believe we made a mistake then because once you join a struggle you can’t give it up – otherwise your comrades become marginalized; and we’re talking about people whom you respect, who sacrifice everything for the sake of their struggle, with whom you share a sense of solidarity. These are all commonly known principles. As for the parallels with what happens today in the world because of jihadism, this is definitely another dimension. It cannot be compared to anything. Obviously the old adage about the end justifying the means can be brought up, but this kind of goal cannot be justified by anything, at least not by religion," Battesti said.

    The cover of 'La vie par-dessus tout', a book by Leo Battesti
    © Photo: Léo Battesti
    The cover of 'La vie par-dessus tout', a book by Leo Battesti

    As for the kind of future he seeks for Corsica, Battesti said that he is not a supporter of autonomy or independence, arguing that the island needs institutional reforms. According to him, the current dire state of affairs in Corsica was caused by department councils, but he and his colleagues will be able to overcome this and create a new administrative-territorial unit.

    "I’d like to use a chess analogy: you can’t win a match without knowing why you’re moving your pieces. The same principle applies to politics. By adopting the experience of others, experience that doesn’t work for your country, you think that you’re protected in the name of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity, in the name of the so called equality of all citizens before the law, the French Constitution; but reality is quite different. We cannot be compared to a Parisian district, to a territory in northern France… We must strive to build a federal Europe. I’m a federalist, I want Europe of Federations that implies solidarity throughout Europe, beyond the existing borders between nations. We must ensure that Corsica became able to express its opinion in Europe," Battesti concluded.

    Related:

    Pardon My French: Edward Snowden Tweets on Presidential Election in France
    Suicide Belt Failure Prevented Another Explosion at Stade De France in 2015
    Le Pen Calls Fillon Scandal 'Problem of Voters' Trust'
    Tags:
    chess, nationalism, autonomy, politics, independence, KGB, Leo Battesti, Corsica, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok