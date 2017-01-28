Register
    Nobel Prize medal

    Norway's Claims of Moscow's Pressure on Nobel Committee 'Nonsense' - Russian MP

    The Norwegian intelligence service’s accusations against Russia of attempts to influence the Nobel Committee in order to prevent awarding a Nobel Peace prize to the Ukrainian president are a "witch hunt" and "nonsense," Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, said on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Saturday, the NRK broadcaster reported that the head of Norway Nobel Prize Committee, Olav Njolstad, accused the Russian diplomats of trying to influence the Nobel Committee when they visited him in 2015.

    "Nonsense. Pure nonsense. That is a witch hunt in the most disgraceful manner," Kosachev told Sputnik, referring to the reports.

    The Russian diplomats were be not able to influence the nomination because the list of the Nobel Prize nominees is disclosed only 50 years later, Kosachev stressed.

    The accusations also have no basis because Petro Poroshenko is not eligible to be nominated due to his failure in ending the military conflict in Donbass, Kosachev underlined later on his Facebook page.

    The Odd Story of Norwegian Intel, Russian Spies, Poroshenko and the Nobel Prize
    Njolstad told the media that in the summer of 2015 two Russian diplomats had visited him to discuss among others the reports about an alleged letter from the Ukrainian authorities to the head of the US diplomatic mission in Oslo. The alleged Ukrainian letter urged the US embassy to jointly put pressure on the Nobel Committee to achieve awarding Poroshenko with the prize.

    The Nobel Committee head said that he suspected that the visit of the Russian diplomats was an attempt to influence the Nobel Committee and contacted the national security services. According to Arne Christian Haugstoyl, the chief of the counterintelligence unit, the Russian diplomats used the media reports in order to discredit the potential nominee.

    The Russian embassy said that such visits were a routine diplomatic work, while the attempts to present it as the Russian intelligence activities were "paranoiac."

    Nobel Prize, Petro Poroshenko, Konstantin Kosachev, Norway, Ukraine, Russia
