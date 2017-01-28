Mediterranean Leaders to Meet in Lisbon to Discuss Economy, Security, Migration

MADRID (Sputnik) — The presidents of Cyprus, France and the prime ministers of Greece, Italy, Malta , Portugal and Spain are set to meet in Lisbon to discuss economic growth, development of the common market, security, defense and issues related to migration.

The European leaders plan to make certain proposals included in the agenda of the upcoming meetings in Malta on March 3 and European Council in Brussels on March 9-10.

The first meeting in this format took place in September 2016 in Athens.