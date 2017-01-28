Register
00:39 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A Turkish special forces policeman stands guard in front the damaged building of the police headquarters which was attacked by the Turkish warplanes during the failed military coup last Friday, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 19, 2016

    Will Turkey-Greece Tensions Over AWOL Soldiers Threaten EU, NATO Unity?

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4 0 0

    Ankara has urged Athens to again try eight Turkish soldiers that fled to Greece after the recent failed coup attempt. Turkey is reportedly considering breaking the EU-Turkey migrant deal, should Greece refuse, and this decision might have repercussions all across Europe.

    Syrian men sit under a Turkish flag in Gaziantep, southern Turkey (File)
    © AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE
    Turkey Protests Ruling of Greek Court to Not Extradite Turkish Soldiers
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Ankara has urged Athens to retry eight Turkish soldiers that fled to Greece after the failed coup attempt last year. Earlier on Thursday the Greek supreme court ruled that the soldiers would not be extradited. This decision cannot be appealed.

    "We demanded that the eight soldiers be tried again. This is a political decision, Greece is protecting and hosting coup plotters," Cavusoglu said in an interview with a Turkish TV station.

    "As a country which experienced coups in its past, Greece, with this decision, has unfortunately become a country which protects coup plotters," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a separate statement.

    Turkey has threatened to cancel its commitment to the migrant deal, intended to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants to the European Union, over the matter.

    "We are evaluating what we can do. There is a migration deal we signed, including a readmission deal with Greece, and we are evaluating what we can do, including the cancellation of the readmission deal with Greece," Cavusoglu added.

    European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud, refuting the threats, said that she was confident that the migrant deal would remain in place.

    "The EU-Turkey statement continues to be applied by both sides and we are confident that it will remain the case."

    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has observed that the Greek justice system is independent from the government and its decisions are binding, even when it comes to international affairs.

    "The Greek government has vehemently condemned […] the coup attempt and supported the democratically elected government in our neighboring country," Tsipras noted.

    He also added that, "those responsible for the coup are not welcome in our country."

    The soldiers, who remain in police custody "for reasons of national security," according to Greek state agency ANA, claim that they had nothing to do with the attempt to overthrow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stating that they fled because they were afraid for their lives.

    Ankara has become skeptical of the migration deal it signed with the EU, since the bloc has not fulfilled a part of the bargain which includes providing Turkish citizens visa-free travel. Recent developments may become a cause for the termination of the deal.

    According to Deutsche Welle, a number of Turkish citizens are currently hiding in various NATO countries, of which both Greece and Turkey are member states. Despite that relations between the two countries has improved recently, memories of a 1996 crisis are still vivid.

    "The fate of [the soldiers] is likely to be a test marker for the rest of the military alliance," according to a Deutsche Welle report.

    Related:

    Russo-Turkish Cooperation a 'Strategic Necessity' for Ankara Amid Trump's Rise
    Ankara Didn't Inform Moscow About Detention of Russians Who Planned Attacks
    Greece Never Questioned Eurozone State’s Membership - PM
    Turkey to Withdraw From Migration Treaty With Greece After Extradition Refusal
    Tags:
    EU-Turkey migrant deal, dispute, Refugees, soldiers, coup attempt in Turkey, NATO, EU, Natasha Bertaud, Alexis Tsipras, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Greece, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok