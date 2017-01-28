Spain Extradites Russian National Suspected of Attempted Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A Russian national, suspected of attempted murder in his home country was extradited from Spain, the Russian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman, Irina Volk, said Friday.

"The Spanish authorities granted Russia's request for extradition of Russian national Alexey Shiyan … Today, the individual was transported to Moscow, accompanied by the employees of the Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Moscow and Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN)," Volk said.

According to media reports, 39-year-old Shiyan, who allegedly has dual Russian-Spanish nationality, was accused of an 2001 attempted murder in his home city of Stavropol as well as links to the terrorists.

Shiyan was reportedly arrested once before in Spain in 2007, extradited to Russia and acquitted, but left the country before the Supreme Court reversed the decision.